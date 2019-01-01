Pakistan summons Indian envoy, records protest over ceasefire violations

Pakistan on Tuesday summoned the Indian Acting Deputy High Commissioner and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control on 31st December.



A woman was martyred and nine other civilians including two women and three children sustained splinter injuries in unprovoked Indian firing in Athmuqam, Shahkot Sector.

The Indian forces along the Line of Control and the Working boundary are continuously targeting civilian populated areas with heavy weapons. In 2018, the Indian forces have carried out more than 2350 ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary, resulting in the shahadats of 36 innocent civilians, while injuring 142 others.

This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from the year 2017 when the Indian forces committed 1970 ceasefire violations.

The deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws. The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation.

The Director General (SA & SAARC) urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement; investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary.

He urged that the Indian side should permit UNMOGIP to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.