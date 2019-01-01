close
Tue Jan 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
January 1, 2019

Al-Azizia reference: Nawaz Sharif challenges conviction in Islamabad High Court

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Jan 01, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has challenged his conviction in Al-Azizia reference in the Islamabad High Court, Geo News reported on Tuesday.

According to Geo News, filed through his  lawyer,  Sharif said in his application that the punishment handed down to him was  against the law.

He also prayed the court to   suspend the punishment and release him on  bail.

Geo News correspondent said a division bench of the high court would hear the plea.

Nawaz Sharif was  handed down seven-year imprisonment by the Accountability Court in Al-Azizia reference on December 24.

He is currently serving the jail term in Kot Lakhpat prison in Lahore.

Latest News

More From Pakistan