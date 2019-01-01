Al-Azizia reference: Nawaz Sharif challenges conviction in Islamabad High Court

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has challenged his conviction in Al-Azizia reference in the Islamabad High Court, Geo News reported on Tuesday.

According to Geo News, filed through his lawyer, Sharif said in his application that the punishment handed down to him was against the law.

He also prayed the court to suspend the punishment and release him on bail.

Geo News correspondent said a division bench of the high court would hear the plea.

Nawaz Sharif was handed down seven-year imprisonment by the Accountability Court in Al-Azizia reference on December 24.

He is currently serving the jail term in Kot Lakhpat prison in Lahore.