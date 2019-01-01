Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan sworn in as LHC chief justice

LAHORE: Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan took oath as the Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court during a solemn ceremony at the Governor''s House on Tuesday.



Punjab Govenor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar administered oath to Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan as the Chief Justice.



Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar, Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat, Minister Irrigation Mohsin Leghari, judges of the LHC, vice chairman Pakistan Bar Council, presidents and office bearers of Lahore High Court Bar Association and Lahore Bar associations and a host of legal luminaries were present on the occasion.

Chief Secretary Punjab Yousaf Naseem Khokhar read order of appointment of the Chief Justice.

Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan was appointed Lahore High Court judge in February 2010 and he is the 48th Chief Justice of Lahore High Court.





