Tue Jan 01, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
January 1, 2019

Pakistan, India exchange lists of nuclear installations

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Jan 01, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and India on Tuesday exchanged   lists of their nuclear installations and facilities, according to Foreign Office.

The list  in Pakistan was officially handed over to a representative of the Indian High Commission at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs while  the Indian Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi handed over the list of Indian Nuclear installations and facilities to a representative of the Pakistan High Commission , the Pakistan Foreign Office said in a statement.

The lists are shared in accordance with  article-II of the Agreement on Prohibition of Attacks against Nuclear Installations and Facilities between Pakistan and India.

Signed on 31st December 1988, the   agreement contains the provision that both countries inform each other of their nuclear installations and facilities on 1st January every year.

 This has been done consecutively since 1st January 1992. 

