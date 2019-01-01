close
Tue Jan 01, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
January 1, 2019

2019 is the beginning of Pakistan's golden era: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: In his new year message, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday vowed to eliminate   poverty, illiteracy, injustice and corruption in Pakistan.

"Our New Year resolution is to wage jihad against the 4 ills of our country: poverty, illiteracy, injustice and corruption," he said in Twitter post.

"InshaAllah 2019 is the beginning of Pakistan's golden era,"   the prime minister said.

Pakistan  is mired in balance of payment crisis and host of other issues, with    PTI government tightening noose around  senior opposition figures in corruption cases.

