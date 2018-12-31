Graduation Ceremony held at PAF Finishing School

ISLAMABAD: Graduation Ceremony of the 45th batch of PAF Finishing School was held here at the Officers' Mess, PAF Complex.

Begum Samina Abbas Khattak was the chief guest at the occasion while Begum Tazeen Mujahid, President Pakistan Air Force Women Association and Patron-in-Chief of PAF Finishing School, Islamabad was also present.

Begum Samina Abbas Khattak after awarding certificates to the graduating students, addressed at the occasion.

She lauded the contributions made by this institution in grooming the womenfolk of our country.

The chief guest highlighted the significance of education for women who are responsible for raising the future generations, contributing to nation building and managing domestic affairs.

She added that the training programme being imparted at this unique institution helps in progressive mental development of the women of our country.

Established in 1996, PAF Finishing School is the first of its kind in Asia, which offers various courses in communication skills, languages, management, art of self-presentation, domestic science, general culture, cuisine, protocol, art, child care, introduction to psychology and spiritual enrichment.

Renowned personalities and experts deliver lectures and presentations to enhance their skills and make them wholesome personalities.

This premier institution of Pakistan Air Force promotes the futuristic approach and enlightenment of women in our society.