DG ISPR says 2019 is year of progress for Pakistan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Rawalpindi: Military spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor has year 2019 is year of progress for Pakistan.
In a message on the eve of new year, Director General (DG) Inter Services Public Relations tweeted, “In our national pursuit for a peaceful, prosperous and vibrant Pakistan, 2019 is year of progress.”
He went on to say, “United we shall consolidate our successes.”
DG ISPR also presented a salute to resilient Pakistanis and martyrs.
He prayed to Allah Almighty for continue His blessings upon us.
Rawalpindi: Military spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor has year 2019 is year of progress for Pakistan.
In a message on the eve of new year, Director General (DG) Inter Services Public Relations tweeted, “In our national pursuit for a peaceful, prosperous and vibrant Pakistan, 2019 is year of progress.”
He went on to say, “United we shall consolidate our successes.”
DG ISPR also presented a salute to resilient Pakistanis and martyrs.
He prayed to Allah Almighty for continue His blessings upon us.