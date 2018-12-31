close
Mon Dec 31, 2018
Pakistan

December 31, 2018

DG ISPR says 2019 is year of progress for Pakistan

Mon, Dec 31, 2018

Rawalpindi: Military spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor has year 2019 is year of progress for Pakistan.

In a message on the eve of new year, Director General (DG) Inter Services Public Relations tweeted, “In our national pursuit for a peaceful, prosperous and vibrant Pakistan, 2019 is year of progress.”

He went on to say, “United we shall consolidate our successes.”

DG ISPR also presented a salute to resilient Pakistanis and martyrs.

He prayed to Allah Almighty for continue His blessings upon us. 


