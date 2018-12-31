New Year to usher Pakistan into sustained economic growth: NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Monday expressed hope that dawn of 2019 would usher Pakistan into a new year of sustained economic growth coupled with uplift of the common man and consolidation of democracy.

In his felicitation message to the nation on the eve of New Year, he said, the new year 2019 would surely bear witness to the fact that they have decisively turned a page in our history and have embarked upon our national journey afresh with the resolve to overcome the challenges of the era.

The Speaker reiterated the resolve of the incumbent government to an inclusive democracy dedicated to uplift downtrodden and streamlining of the marginalized strata of the society.

He remarked that the days of terrorism in the country are numbered and expressed his confidence that 2019 would further consolidate Pakistan’s march towards peace and prosperity.

Asad Qaiser paid rich tribute to services of the armed forces and law enforcement agencies for the defense, integrity and security of the country and added that the nation stands in solidarity with the families of martyrs.

Referring to country’s challenges, the Speaker said that the march of resilient Pakistani state and society would overcome the mounting challenges.

He urged his fellow countrymen to shun all the differences and unite under the banner of faith, unity and discipline as espoused by the Founding Father.

He underlined the need for promoting religious harmony and interfaith dialogue to pursue the ideals of equal development and mutual coexistence as central element for a pluralistic Pakistani state.

Speaker expressed the hope that Pakistan would continue to reverse the tides of poverty by enriching youth bulge with employable skills and spirit of entrepreneurship.

“I strongly believe that Pakistan is finally heading towards achieving not too distant goal of social harmony and economic development.

My belief is underpinned by the universally acknowledged fact that Pakistanis have the necessary wherewithal to successfully tread the road leading to prosperity and well-being”, he said.

Referring to Pakistan’s regional objectives, he highlighted that Pakistan is committed to a peaceful South Asian region and would continue to cooperate with other regional players for peace in the region.

Wishing a happy New Year to the people of Pakistan, Asad Qaiser expressed a sanguine hope that the nation will make the best of the New Year.

The Acting Speaker, Qasim Khan Suri has also felicitated the nation on the advent of New Year and expressed hope that the New Year would bring happiness, joy and relief from sorrows to the nation and to the world.

He was confident that 2019 would prove year of peace, stability and harmony in the region and beyond.