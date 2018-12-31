Pakistan weather forecast: Foggy conditions likely in plains of Punjab, upper Sindh and Peshawar on Monday - 31-12-2018

ISLAMABAD: Foggy conditions are likely to continue in plains of Punjab, upper Sindh and Peshawar division during morning/night hours on Monday, according to National Weather Forecasting Centre, Pakistan Meteorological Department.



Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. Very cold, dry weather in night hours and frost in morning hours is expected in upper parts of the country, the latest PMD media advisory further added.

Synoptic Situation:

Continental air is likely to prevail over most parts of the country during next two days.

Weather Forecast for Tuesday:

Rain with snowfall over the hills is expected at scattered places in Quetta, Zhob, Kohat, Malakand, Hazara divisions, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, while light rain is also expected at isolated places in Peshawar, Mardan, Bannu, D.I.Khan, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore, Rawalpindi divisions and Islamabad.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Foggy conditions prevailed in few plains of Punjab, upper Sindh and Peshawar division during morning hours. Weather remained very cold and dry in upper parts, while cold and dry in other parts of the country.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

NIL.

Yesterday's Lowest Minimum Temperatures:

Skardu -14°C, Gupis -10°C, Astore -09°C, Gilgit -07°C, Bagrote, Kalam -05°C, Dir -04°C Rawalakot-03°C.