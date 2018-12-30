23-year-old Zia Rasheed claims to be Pakistan’s tallest person

MULTAN: Twenty-three years old tallest man Zia Rasheed said that he was getting taekwondo training for physical fitness and self defence.



Talking to APP here on Sunday, Zia Rasheed said he was getting taekwondo training and joined training camp at his native city Vehari where he went regularly to ensure his body fitness.

Zia said it was his longstanding wish to get taekwondo training and hoped that he would get it fulfilled.

He claimed that his height was eight feet and three inches and the second tallest man in the world.

Rasheed informed that he has got education till matric and added that he wanted to continue his study but facing financial and travelling problems.

He demanded the government to support him financially for living better life.

The taekwondo instructor who imparting training to Zia Rasheed said that first session of the training was underway.

He hoped that Zia would get complete training in one year and would be able for self defence and body fitness also.