Bilawal responds to PM Imran Khan’s remarks about ‘cries coming from Sindh’

Karachi: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has responded to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s remarks ‘shrieks arising from Sindh’.



Bilawal took to Twitter saying, “Yes cries has started coming from Sindh. Shrieks are arising as being the top gas producer, Sindh is not receiving gas; because the province is not receiving its water share.”

“Yes cries started coming as agriculture and industry of Sindh is destroying.”

PPP chairman went on to say, “cries have started coming from entire Pakistan over hike in power tariff, gas prices and petrol prices. Such shrieks are turning into roars and this roar will topple your government.”



PM Imran Khan on Friday announced to launch massive and historic clampdown against money laundering to curb $10 billion outflow, saying the FATF conditions for taking action against armed militias and money launderers were in the interest of Pakistan.

Without naming any political leader, the premier said that the historic clampdown against money laundering would soon be launched and cries had already started coming from Sindh.