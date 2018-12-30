close
Sun Dec 30, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

APP
December 30, 2018

Eight of a family killed in Punjab road accident

Pakistan

APP
Sun, Dec 30, 2018

At least eight members of a family were killed as truck collided with a car on the Indus Highway near Rojahn in south Punjab on Sunday.

Police and rescue teams were dispatched to the spot who shifted the injured to a nearby hospital where eight people succumbed to injuries.

Victim family belonged to Sindh.

According to police, one male, four females and three children were among dead.

The truck driver was shifted to the hospital in critical condition.

The accident occurred when an over speeding truck rammed into a car.


Latest News

More From Pakistan