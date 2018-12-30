The Democrats clean sweep Karachi Press Club elections

KARACHI: Imtiaz Khan Faran was elected President and Arman Sabir Secretary as The Democrats panel clean swept the annual elections of the Karachi Press Club on Saturday.

According to election results, Imtiaz Khan Faran bagged 671 votes against Progressive Panel's presidential candidate Ahmed Khan Malik who got 530 votes.

While The Democrats' Arman Sabir secured 925 votes against Progressive Panel's Shahid Abbas Jatoi, who managed to secure 254 votes.

Other KPC office-bearers from The Democrats who returned successful are Vice President Saeed Sarbazi (894 votes), Treasurer Raja Kamran (876 votes) and Joint Secretary Muhammad Hanif (882 votes).

The Democrats panel also won all seven seats of the Governing Body.

The elected Governing Body members are Abdul Waheed Rajpar, Abul Hasan, Atiq-ur-Rehman, Khursheed Abbasi, Muhammad Ashraf (Bhatti), Shazia Hasan and Shoaib Jatt.