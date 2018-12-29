close
Sat Dec 29, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
December 29, 2018

Progress of Pakistan linked to peace, stability and progress of Balochistan: COAS Gen. Bajwa

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sat, Dec 29, 2018

Rawalpindi: Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that progress of Pakistan is linked to peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.

Inter Services Public Relations, the media wing of the military, Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan met the Army Chief today, Saturday where they discussed security situation in the province.

CM Balochistan appreciated efforts of Pak Army towards provision of enabling security environment for execution of socio-economic development projects as part of Khushal Balochistan program.

COAS General Bajwa said that maintaining security situation of Balochistan is focus of Pak Army.

He said “Progress of Pakistan is linked to peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.”

Fencing of Pak-Afghan border and enhanced security coordination on Pak-Iran border shall further improve the security situation, General Bajwa said.

