Zardari will face more solid cases than Nawaz Sharif, claims Sheikh Rasheed

LAHORE: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad has said that PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari would face more solid cases than Nawaz Sharif as there were 1000 times strong documented evidence available against him.

Addressing a press conference at a local hotel here on Saturday, Rasheed said that both parties, PPP and PML-N, should wait as several more cases were in pipeline against their leaders.

He said Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah should resign from his office after corruption charges.

"I will request Prime Minister Imran Khan to make me a member of the PAC to face Shahbaz Sharif," he added.

The minister said that after the approval of the prime minister, he would go to the Supreme Court against the appointment of Shahbaz Sharif as the PAC chairman, adding that how he could become the chairman of such an important body.

To a question, the minister said that no governor's rule in Sindh was under consideration.

To another question, the minister said that there was no option for Finance Minister Asad Umar other than presenting a mini budget as the former rulers looted the country so badly.

He challenged former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to have a debate with him at any channel on the issue of NLG.

He disclosed that a forward bloc was expected in the PML-N within few days.