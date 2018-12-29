Fake bank accounts case: Omni group chairman, son request SC to dismiss JIT report

ISLAMABAD: OMNI group chairman Anwar Majeed and his son Abdul Ghani Majeed have requested the Supreme Court to reject the JIT report related to investigation into fake bank accounts and money laundering case.

In their response submitted to the Supreme Court ,they were of the view that they were innocent in every allegation levelled against them in the JIT report.

They said the JIT has no grounds for recommending that the matter be sent to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

They said giving approval to any of the recommendation of the JIT would be violation of basic human rights.

In their response, they said they have been provided with executive summary and four volumes of final JIT report but neither names of 924 people summoned by the investigating panel nor record which was examined by the investigators was furnished.

They said the JIT report has not been backed by any material or documents that could substantiate the allegations.

They said in these circumstances they are unable to give a detailed response.