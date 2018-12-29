Private schools start complying with SC orders to reduce 20pc fee

KARACHI: In compliance with The Supreme Court's December 13 orders, some private schools have started reducing fee in Karachi.

The apex court had ordered 20 percent decrease in the fee being charged by all the private schools all over the country and ordered them to return the 50 percent fee that was charged in the summer vacation.

This order is applicable to all those private schools that were charging more than Rs5,000 a month fee.

Citing the Supreme Court orders, a letter issued to parents form a private school stated "a new monthly challan is being issued for Dec 2018 for Sindh based on this reduction".

The letter issued by the office of a private school said in its concluding paragraph that reductions are subject to the outcome of various appeals/proceedings pending in the Supreme Court.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, some parents confirmed to the The News that they have received the letter.

A three-member SC bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Faisal Arab, while hearing a sou motu case pertaining to excessive fee charged by private schools, had ordered the institutions to submit their audit reports and formed a committee to find an amicable solution to the issue for excessive fee, which is a burden on parents.

