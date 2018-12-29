Never interfered with other institutions: CJ

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Saturday said he never interfered in the matters of other institution .

He, however, said he has taken measures to address the flaws.



Speaking at Services Institutes of Medical Sciences Convocation, the chief justice said he has been striving his whole life for justice , adding that being honest to his profession was chief aim of his life.



"My his test has begun and result will come out on retirement, he said days before he lays down his robes.



He said discharging ones professional duties with sincerity is a true service.

