Sat Dec 29, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
December 29, 2018

Never interfered with other institutions: CJ

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sat, Dec 29, 2018

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Saturday said he never interfered   in the matters of other institution .

He, however, said  he has taken measures to address the flaws.  

Speaking at Services Institutes of Medical Sciences Convocation, the chief justice said he has been striving his whole life for justice , adding that being honest to his profession was chief aim of his life. 

"My  his test has begun and result will come out on  retirement, he said days before he  lays down his robes. 

He said discharging ones professional duties with sincerity  is a true service.

