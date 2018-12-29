Pakistan weather forecast: Foggy conditions likely to continue on Saturday- 29-12-2018

Dense/Shallow foggy conditions are likely to continue in plains of Punjab, upper Sindh and Peshawar division during morning/night hours.

Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. Very cold, dry weather in night hours and frost in morning hours is expected in upper parts of the country.



Past 24 Hours Weather:

Dense foggy conditions prevailed in few plains of Punjab, upper Sindh and Peshawar division during morning hours. Weather remained very cold and dry in upper parts, while cold and dry in other parts of the country.

Yesterday's Lowest Minimum Temperatures:

Skardu -14°C, Astore -10°C, Gupis -08°C, Kalam, Gilgit, Quetta, Kalat, Hunza -07°C, Bagrote, Rawalakot, Dir -05°C, Malamjabba, Murree -04°C, Dalbandin, Lower Dir, kakul, Drosh -03°C, Balakot, Chillas, Mirkhani, Bunji -02°C, Saidu Sharif, Parachinar, Garhidupatta, Islamabad, Narowal, Muzaffarabad -01°C.