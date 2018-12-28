Zardari ‘PhD in criminal world’, jail is his second home: Sheikh Rasheed

LAHORE: Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad Friday said that PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari had done ‘PhD in criminal world’ therefore, jail was his second home.



Addressing a joint media conference with Federal Minister for Water Resources at Pakistan Railways (PR) Headquarters here, Rasheed alleged that Zardari had connections with all criminals across the country.

About PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the minister said that he thought Bilawal would not be used by his father, but unfortunately, he was also speaking the language of his father.

The minister said that today (Friday) was a great day for railways as Chief Justice Saqib Nisar had ordered for taking up all the 1,490 cases of the department including 123 very important cases.

"We are thankful to the chief justice for ordering verdicts on these cases within 60 days," he added.

He said that a great decision would come on January 4, 2019, as former Business Train administration was defaulter of Rs2 billion of the department.

He said that railway had been revived after a gap of 28 years.

To a question, he said that Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah should resign immediately after inclusion of his name in the ECL.

The minister said that an investigation against every important person should be conducted and double punishment should be given to those belonging to the ruling party, if found involved in corruption.

"The PML-N was in government in Lahore for the last 40 years, but not a single tyre was burnt on the arrest of their leaders in the city," he said.

He alleged that the PML-N leadership used their workers from Rawalpindi in an attack on the Supreme Court.

Sheikh Rasheed said that all the "rotten eggs" of politics would be "captured" before March 30, 2019.

Addressing the media, Federal Minister Faisal Vawda said that former MQM chief was a criminal and some of his ''babies'' were still alive in Karachi.

"Killers of Ali Raza Abidi will soon be arrested and punished," he said adding, "I will pursue the case of 250 victims of Baldia Town tragedy, who were burnt alive," the minister pledged.