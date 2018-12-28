PM Imran Khan says PTI government committed to eliminate money laundering

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has asserted that Pakistani nation needs to change its mindset of depending on others and run the country through foreign debts.



Speaking at the concluding session of two-day Envoys Conference on Economic Diplomacy in Islamabad, Imran Khan said coordinated national efforts are needed to convert the current challenges at different fronts into opportunities.

He directed the foreign office and envoys posted abroad to rise to the occasion and promote soft image of Pakistan abroad through proactive economic diplomacy, Radio Pakistan reported.

Imran Khan regretted that our elites have ditched the country at international level for their own vested interest. He said past rulers projected themselves as progressive and painted rest of the nation as extremist, causing an enormous damage to the national image.

Highlighting importance of expatriates, the Prime Minister said overseas Pakistanis are our great asset, which needs to be better utilized.

Khan also urged envoys to play their role in checking money laundering as the government is committed to eliminate this menace.