COAS Gen. Bajwa confirms death sentence of 22 hardcore terrorists

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has confirmed the death sentences of 22 hardcore terrorists, Inter Services Public Relations said Friday.



According to ISPR, the media wing of the military, the convicted terrorists were involved in bombings and attacks that claimed the lives of 176 soldiers, law enforcers, and civilians.

The convicts were behind terrorist attacks that resulted in the "death of 176 persons including 19 Armed Forces personnel, 41 police/levies officials and 116 civilians, whereas, injuring 217 others", it added.

The convicted militants were tried by special military courts, which also awarded prison sentences to 15 other convicts and acquitted two others.