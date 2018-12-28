close
Fri Dec 28, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
December 28, 2018

COAS Gen. Bajwa confirms death sentence of 22 hardcore terrorists

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Dec 28, 2018

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has confirmed the death sentences of 22 hardcore terrorists, Inter Services Public Relations said Friday.

According to ISPR, the media wing of the military, the convicted terrorists were involved in bombings and attacks that claimed the lives of 176 soldiers, law enforcers, and civilians.

The convicts were behind terrorist attacks that resulted in the "death of 176 persons including 19 Armed Forces personnel, 41 police/levies officials and 116 civilians, whereas, injuring 217 others", it added.

The convicted militants were tried by special military courts, which also awarded prison sentences to 15 other convicts and acquitted two others.

Latest News

More From Pakistan