We will fight and win, says Bakhtawar Bhutto after PPP leadership put on ECL

The government of Prime Minister Imran Khan has put the names of all 172 accused in multi-billion rupee fake accounts scam on the exit control list.



The list includes Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur, Bilawal Bhutto, Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah and several Sindh ministers.

Hours after names were placed on ECL, Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, the elder daughter of Asif Ali Zardari, lashed out at the Imran Khan’s government.

Bakhtawar took to Twitter saying, “By suppressing and coercing the opposition, the PTI will still not be able to hide their illegitimate mandate.”

The cabinet full of Musharraf remnants obviously doesn’t remember that our family has always chosen death before dishonour.

She asserted that “We WILL fight and we WILL win.”

Bakhtawar said “After placing our CM, our leaders and our ministers on ECL the PTI have the audacity to claim rule over Sindh!! Let me remind them of their THIRD place in bye elections. Sindh has rejected you. We will not allow your filth to rule over us, our gas or our lands.”



