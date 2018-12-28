Germany looking to import maximum manpower from Pakistan

German Ambassador to Pakistan Martin Kobler called on Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development, Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari to discuss investment opportunities in Pakistan and to carve out a plan to provide technical and vocational training to Pakistani youth.

Usman Dar, the Advisor to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, also attended the meeting.

German Ambassador said that Germany is looking to import manpower by 2020. In this drive of employing foreign human resources, Pakistan can prove to be an important contributor.

The plan of action was agreed upon to provide technical and professional education to workforce in Pakistan so that they can get maximum quota in 2020 manpower import plan of Germany.

Germany showed interest in a role to increase technological skills in youth. The need to increase cooperation on federal and provincial level was emphasized during the meeting.

On this occasion, Zulfikar Bukhari said that it is difficult to compete with the world on the basis of traditional education that is being provided in Pakistan at this point in time. With the cooperation of Germany, Pakistan will be able to enhance its human capital.

Pakistanis must now have modern technical and professional education with skills that are required by countries like Germany, he said.

The representatives of German Investment Bank were also present in the meeting.