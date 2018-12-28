close
Fri Dec 28, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
December 28, 2018

Bilawal flays govt over ECL, reposes confidence in Murad Ali Shah

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Dec 28, 2018

LARKANA: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) chairman Bilwal Bhutto Zardari on Friday reposed confidence in    Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

"He is the best chief minster in Pakistan," said Bilawal talking to the media  hours after the government issued a list of people whose names have been put on the Exit Control List (ECL).

The PPP chairman said  he would not make any compromise on the 18th  amendment to the constitution and also denied that his party   seeks any NRO with government.

Bilawal criticized the government for  not moving against Aleema Khan, Imran Khan's sister, and  Naeemul Haq, demanding across the board accountability in the country.

He said the "puppet government" has  usurped basic human rights of people and undermined the federation.

Bilawal said there was a lot of resentment in different parts of the country.

The PPP chairman also hinted at   launching a protest movement.


Latest News

More From Pakistan