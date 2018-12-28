After being put on ECL CM Murad criticises PM Imran Khan

GHOTKI: Hours after being put on the Exit Control List in connection with money laundering probe, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took an exception to the chief executive of the country saying those who forced Imran Khan upon the country should have taught him something about running the government too.

Speaking at a rally, he said, "Unable to run the government, they are doing what they can. They can't do anything regardless how many days they run government, let alone 100-days.

He said people of Sindh were being targeted, without elaborating. He, however, claimed that only PPP would serve the people.

Shah said that the federal government has exposed itself within a couple months.

The chief minister also chose to bring First Lady into his speech and said the wife of prime minister should also tell him how the government is run .