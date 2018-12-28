MQM founder behind Abidi's murder: Faisal Vawda

LAHORE: Federal minister Faisal Vawda on Friday claimed that Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain was involved in the killing of Ali Raza Abidi.

Speaking to the media, he expressed the resolve to arrest the killers at any cost.

Raza Abidi was assassinated by gunmen outside his residence in Karachi on December 25.

Commenting on money laundering allegations against Zardari, he said the cases were filed against the PPP leader during Nawaz Sharif's tenure while the JIT was set up by the Supreme Court.

He said Zardari launched a direct attack on the Supreme Court by using word "Ladla" (favorite), alluding to former president's speech in Garhi Khuda Bakhs on Thursday.

"I don't think Bilawal will become a spokesman for Omni Group. If he has done nothing, he would be cleared," he said.

