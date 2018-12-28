close
Fri Dec 28, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
December 28, 2018

MQM founder behind Abidi's murder: Faisal Vawda

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Dec 28, 2018

LAHORE: Federal minister Faisal Vawda on Friday claimed that Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder  Altaf Hussain was involved in the killing of Ali Raza Abidi.

Speaking to the media, he expressed the resolve to arrest the killers at any cost.

Raza Abidi was assassinated by gunmen  outside his residence in Karachi  on December 25.

Commenting on money laundering allegations against Zardari, he said the cases were filed against the PPP leader during Nawaz Sharif's tenure while the JIT was set up by the Supreme Court.

He said Zardari launched a direct attack on the Supreme Court by using word "Ladla" (favorite), alluding to  former president's speech  in Garhi Khuda Bakhs on Thursday.

"I don't think Bilawal will become a spokesman for Omni Group. If he has done nothing, he would be cleared," he said. 

