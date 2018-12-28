Pakistan weather forecast: Foggy conditions likely in parts of Punjab, Sindh, Peshawar on Friday 28-12-2018

ISLAMABAD: Dense/Shallow foggy conditions are likely to continue in plains of Punjab, upper Sindh and Peshawar division during morning/night hours on Friday, according to National Weather Forecasting Centre, Pakistan Meteorological Department.



Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. Very cold, dry weather in night hours and frost in morning hours is expected in upper parts of the country, the latest PMD media advisory said.

Synoptic Situation:

Continental air is likely to prevail over most parts of the country during next few days.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Dense foggy conditions prevailed in few plains of Punjab, upper Sindh and Peshawar division during morning hours. Weather remained very cold and dry in upper parts, while cold and dry in other parts of the country.