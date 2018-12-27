“Yes Kalsoom’s photos”, Nawaz Sharif tells Maryam Nawaz in jail

Lahore: Maryam Nawaz, daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, visited her father, who is serving 7 years prison, in Kot Lakhpat jail on Tuesday.



In a tweet, Maryam said, “I went to see Muhammad Nawaz Sharif at Kotlakhpat jail today. He was Masha’Allah in high spirits.”

She went on to say, “I asked him if he needed anything from home and he said, ‘yes, Kalsoom’s photos’.”

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was shifted from Adiala to the Kot Lakhpat jail amid tight security on Tuesday, after he was sentenced to seven-year jail term by an accountability court in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption reference on Monday.

