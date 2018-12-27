close
Thu Dec 27, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
December 27, 2018

"Yes Kalsoom's photos", Nawaz Sharif tells Maryam Nawaz in jail

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Dec 27, 2018

Lahore: Maryam Nawaz, daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, visited her father, who is serving 7 years prison, in Kot Lakhpat jail on Tuesday.

In a tweet, Maryam said, “I went to see Muhammad Nawaz Sharif at Kotlakhpat jail today. He was Masha’Allah in high spirits.”

She went on to say, “I asked him if he needed anything from home and he said, ‘yes, Kalsoom’s photos’.”

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was shifted from Adiala to the Kot Lakhpat jail amid tight security on Tuesday, after he was sentenced to seven-year jail term by an accountability court in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption reference on Monday.

