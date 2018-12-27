PPP marks 11th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Thursday observed 11th death anniversary of late Benazir Bhutto with the pledge to follow the footsteps and philosophy of their leader, who sacrificed her life for democracy and right of down trodden masses of the country.



PPP leader was murdered on December 27, 2007 by terrorists in Rawalpindi while she was returning from a public meeting during 2008 general election campaign.

Several events of Quran Khawani and Fateha were held at the district level across the country for the departed soul.

The main congregation was held at Gahri Khuda Bakhsh which was addressed by Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto, President PPPP Asif Ali Zardari and other senior leaders of the party.

A documentary, depicting life and achievements of Benazir Bhutto was also shown on the occasion.

The government of Sindh has announced a public holiday to mark the death anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

A large number of PPP leaders, activists and supporters reached Benazir's mausoleum to pay homage to the late leader on her death anniversary.