KP cabinet to be expanded: CM

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan has said that provincial cabinet would be expanded after general election in the newly merged districts of the province.



Talking to media after visiting Halal Food and Safety Authority on Thursday, the Chief Minister explained that to accommodate the members form the merged districts in the provincial cabinet, he has decided to expand the cabinet after the elections in erstwhile FATA.

To a question, the chief minister denied the reports that CNIC cards of the parents who refused administering oral polio drops to their kids will be blocked.

The chief minister said that officials of Halal Food and Safety Authority would take impartial actions in divisional level against the sale of substandard chips and already slaughtered chickens in the market.

He also assured to address the problems of cultivating vegetables in dirty water.

To a question about traders’ problems regarding mutation of lands, the CM said this issue would be resolved on priority basis.

Mehmood Khan assured that Peshawar trading community, provincial government and the Halal Food and Safety Authority would jointly resolve the genuine problems of the traders.

He also announced to hold a separate meeting with the trading community of Peshawar for addressing their problems.