Pakistan committed to efforts for peace in Afghanistan, COAS Gen. Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that Pakistan is committed to efforts for peace in Afghanistan as it is important for peace in Pakistan.



General Bajwa said this in a meeting with General Austin Scott Miller, Commander Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan who called on the Army Chief at GHQ, today, Inter Services Public Relations said.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest with particular reference to regional security and ongoing Afghan reconciliation process were discussed.

Gen. Bajwa and visiting General expressed unanimity of views on importance of political resolution of Afghan situation and underlined that only an Afghan owned and Afghan led inclusive process can lead to peace in Afghanistan.

They also reaffirmed the need for continuing harmonized efforts against terrorists and for effective border management.