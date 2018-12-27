PM Imran chairs cabinet meeting

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is chairing a meeting of federal cabinet.
According to a statement, the meeting at the Prime Minsiter House will discuss a 13-point agenda.
The cabinet is expected to give approval for health agreement with Palestine, according to sources.
The appointment of National Electric Power Regulatory Authority chairman and members i also on the agenda, they said.
