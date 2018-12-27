close
Thu Dec 27, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
December 27, 2018

PM Imran chairs cabinet meeting

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Dec 27, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is chairing a meeting of federal cabinet.

According to a statement, the meeting at the Prime Minsiter House will discuss a 13-point agenda. 

The cabinet is expected to give approval for health agreement with Palestine, according to sources.

The appointment of National Electric Power Regulatory Authority chairman and members i also on the agenda, they said.

Latest News

More From Pakistan