SP Suhai Aziz included in special team to probe Ali Raza Abidi murder

KARACHI: Sindh police on Thursday constituted a seven-member special investigation team to probe the murder of former MQM-P MNA Ali Raza Abidi and arrest those involved in lawmaker’s brutal murder.



The panel includes, Pir Muhammad Shah, SSP District South; Tariq Razzaq Dharejo, SP Investigation-I South Zone; Suhai Aziz, Acting SP CLifton Division; Mukhtar Ahmed Khaskheli, SDPO Darakshan; Raja Azhar Mehmood, DSP Investigation Clifton Division; Insp. Asadullah Mangi, SHO Gizri PS; and Insp. Ch Amanat Ali, SIO Gizri PS.

The team will submit a daily progress report and ensure that concrete efforts are made to arrest the involved accused persons, the notification issued by DIG Javed Alam Odho stated.

The team can co-opt any officer from South Zone in this regard, it added.

Abidi, was shot dead on Tuesday night outside his home in city's posh area.

CCTV footages acquired by the police show that two armed riding motorcycle chasing the politician and opened fire as he reached his home in DHA.