'This is Naya Pakistan. A picture is worth more than a 1000 words': PM Imran captions Usman Buzdar's picture

Prime Minister Imran Khan chose Usman Buzdar to lead the country's largest province after winning elections in July.

Since then, he has backed the Punjab Chief Minister despite facing criticism from media.

Khan even went on to call him "Wasim Akram Plus" in one of his speeches and expressed the hope that the man from south Punjab has all what it needs to lead the province.

One more sign of how much optimistic the premier is about his choice in Punjab and how much he trusts him to bring the change his party promised to vothers , Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday shared a picture of Usman Buzdar on Twitter and captioned it "This is Naya Pakistan. A picture is worth more than a 1000 words .

In the picture, the Punjab chief minister is seen sitting with villagers on a sofa while listening to their issues.