Thu Dec 27, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
December 27, 2018

'This is Naya Pakistan. A picture is worth more than a 1000 words': PM Imran captions Usman Buzdar's picture

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Dec 27, 2018

Prime Minister Imran Khan chose Usman Buzdar  to lead the country's largest province after winning elections in July.

Since then, he has backed the   Punjab Chief Minister   despite facing criticism from  media.

Khan even  went on to call him  "Wasim Akram Plus"  in one of his speeches and expressed the hope that the man from south Punjab has all what it needs to  lead the province.

 One more sign of how much optimistic  the premier is about his choice in Punjab and how much he trusts him to bring  the change his party promised to vothers , Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday shared a picture of  Usman Buzdar  on Twitter and captioned it "This is Naya Pakistan. A picture is worth more than a 1000 words  .

In the picture, the Punjab chief minister is seen   sitting with villagers on a sofa while listening to their issues.   

