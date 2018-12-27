close
Thu Dec 27, 2018
December 27, 2018

Major Gen Asif Ghafoor pays homage to Martyrs of Pakistan

Military spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor used his private Twitter account to share a video to pay homage to martyrs who  laid down their lives  for Pakistan.

The video of a national song also features still image  of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto along with Awami National Party leader Bashir Bilour, Nawab Siraj Raisani and others who lost their lives in nation's war against terrorism. 

General Ghafoor captioned the video: "Salam to martyrs of Pakistan. Pakistan Zindabad". 

The Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) shared the video as the nation marks martyrdom anniversary of Benazir Bhutto  who was assassinated in a gun and suicide attack in Rawalpindi's Liaquat Bagh on December 27.



