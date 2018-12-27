close
Thu Dec 27, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
December 27, 2018

'Kashmir banega Pakistan': Defiant children chant slogans in front of Indian soldiers

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Dec, 18

India may have occupied their land, but it has failed to win hearts and minds of Kashmiris .

A video from Kashmir  circulating on the social media  is  the proof that   the people's desire to get freedom and become part of Pakistan  has only strengthened with time.

In the footage a group of children  is  chanting pro-Pakistan slogans  as   Indian soldiers  stand guard .

Despite being aware of the  perils of angering the Indian troops , the boys seem to enjoy  themselves as they chant   "Kashmir Bane Ga Pakstan. Go India Go and Tera Mera Rishta Kia, La Lailaha iLLallah  .

Occupying forces have killed tens of thousands of Kashmiris including women and children and blinded many others with use of pallet guns but the people  remain determined to get their right to self determination.

Latest News

More From Pakistan