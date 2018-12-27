'Kashmir banega Pakistan': Defiant children chant slogans in front of Indian soldiers

India may have occupied their land, but it has failed to win hearts and minds of Kashmiris .



A video from Kashmir circulating on the social media is the proof that the people's desire to get freedom and become part of Pakistan has only strengthened with time.



In the footage a group of children is chanting pro-Pakistan slogans as Indian soldiers stand guard .

Despite being aware of the perils of angering the Indian troops , the boys seem to enjoy themselves as they chant "Kashmir Bane Ga Pakstan. Go India Go and Tera Mera Rishta Kia, La Lailaha iLLallah .

Occupying forces have killed tens of thousands of Kashmiris including women and children and blinded many others with use of pallet guns but the people remain determined to get their right to self determination.

