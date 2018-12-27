Cop killed in Karachi shooting

KARACHI: A policeman was killed and another was wounded in firing near Old Golimar area of the port city late Wednesday.

According to police, the firing incident occurred in Old Golimar area when both the cops were on their way back to home on a motorbike after being relieved of duty. Unknown assailants stopped them at Rexer Bridge and opened fire on them.

The injured personnel were shifted to hospital, where one of them succumbed to his wounds while the other remains under treatment.

Police officials found five casings of 9mm bullets from the site of the incident. They said they were investigating the matter.



On Tuesday, former Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan lawmaker Ali Raza Abidi was shot dead outside his residence in Khayaban-e-Ghazi neighbourhood of DHA.

Abidi's death came days after two Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) workers were gunned down in the city's Usmania Society locality.



Earlier this month, six people were injured when a low-intensity blast hit an MQM-P Milad gathering in Gulistan-e-Johar.