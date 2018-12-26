VIDEO: PM Imran Khan inaugurates shelter home in Islamabad

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has inaugurated a shelter home in Islamabad.
According to a statement issued by the ruling party on its Twitter handle, the shelter home will provide food and residence facility to the homeless or visitors who cannot afford temporary accommodation in the capital city.
