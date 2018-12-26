close
Wed Dec 26, 2018
Pakistan

December 26, 2018

VIDEO: PM Imran Khan inaugurates shelter home in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has inaugurated a shelter home in Islamabad.

According to a statement issued by the ruling party on its Twitter handle, the shelter home will provide food and residence facility to the homeless or visitors who cannot afford temporary accommodation in the capital city.


