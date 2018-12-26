Opposition to fight fake accountability, says Hamza Shehbaz

LAHORE: Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz has described the ongoing process of accountability as an act of political victimization.



Speaking to media after appearing before the National Accountability Bureau in the Saaf Paani case Hamza Shehbaz said that corrupt people are present on the right and left sides of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"The political victimization will only damage Imran Khan. The masses are looking at the government's actions and have rejected this New Pakistan. We will fight the fake accountability."

Hamza called for PM Khan to apologize for land encroachment at Bani Gala.

“On one hand, our reserves are shrinking on a daily basis, but on the other hand the government has prioiritised accountability.”

The Punjab opposition leader said that no traces for financial malpractices were found in accountability court's December 24 verdict against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

"Shehbaz was called by the NAB for Saaf Pani case and arrested for Ashiana scam, they haven't found any evidence in last three months" he said.

Hamza demanded an inquiry into Peshawar's BRT project. "We completed Rawalpindi-Lahore-Multan metro bus project in Rs90 billion," he added

"No corruption has been proven against Nawaz, Shehbaz meanwhile PM Imran has people in federal and provincial cabinet who are facing NAB cases," he said.