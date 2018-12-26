PTI minister vows to catch Ali Raza Abidi’s killers

KARACHI: Federal Ports and Shipping Minister Ali Haider Zaidi has expressed his resolve to apprehend the killers of Ali Raza Abidi who was shot dead outside his Defence residence in Karachi on Tuesday evening.



In a Twitter statement on Wednesday, the PTI leader expressed his grief and shock at the brutal murder of Ali Raza Abidi.

“Although we have had our political differences over the years, but our families know each other for decades,” he wrote.

“I will try to do all in my capacity to catch his killers. May Allah rest him in eternal peace,” Mr Zaidi added.

Abidi, a former leader of the MQM-Pakistan, was shot multiple times as soon as he stepped out of his car at the gate of his house located in Khayaban-e-Ghazi area.

The two assailants riding a bike sped away from the scene after the attack, which was caught on CCTV camera.