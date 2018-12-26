Peshawar man fatally shoots five family members, then kills himself

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: A man fatally shot five family members including father, uncle and three brothers over a domestic dispute and later committed suicide at Tehkal area on Wednesday afternoon, police said.
According to sources, the 24-year-old suspect, Abdullah, first killed his father after a verbal brawl. Later when his three brothers Jawad, Luqman and Zaibullah and uncle Faqir Muhammad arrived, he killed them all before taking his own life.
The police said that the suspect was a mentally-challenged person.
The police team rushed to the site and took the bodies into custody and shifted them to Khyber Teaching Hospital for postmortem.
