India frees two Pakistani nationals

LAHORE: Two Pakistani nationals were released by Indian authorities on Wednesday through Wagah border crossing.



According to sources, Indian authorities handed over Abdullah Shah and Muhammad Imran Warsi to the Pakistan Rangers.

Abdullah, a resident of Mangora, was detained from Attari in 2017 while Karachi-based Warsi spent 10 years in Bhopal jail on charges of "forgery and spying" after coming to India in 2004.

Warsi had gone to India to meet his Kolkata-based relatives and was arrested by the Indian police.

Earlier this month, Pakistan had released Hamid Nehal Ansari, a convicted Indian spy, on December 15.

He was detained and jailed in Pakistan on the charges of border crossing into Pakistan from Afghanistan in 2012, and was convicted for spying and forging documents.