CM Murad asks police to take strict security measures in Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah reiterated his commitment to make the city of Karachi peaceful and prosperous, and directed the law enforcement agencies to make foolproof security arrangements accordingly.



This he said on Wednesday while presiding over an emergent meeting to review law & order here at CM House. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, CM Advisor on Information Murtaza Wahab, DG Rangers Major General Mohammad Saeed, IG Police Dr Kaleem Imam, provincial heads of intelligence agencies, DIG South Javed Alam Udho and other concerned officers.

The chief minister said that during the last six weeks, six terrorist incidents have taken place in the city which was serious and alarming and could be not tolerated, therefore the law enforcement agencies, particularly the police should take strict security measures and improve their performance.

He recalled and counted that on November 17 a blast in Landhi claimed innocent lives, Chinese Consulate was attacked, a vehicle in District South was attacked, a Mehfl-e-Milad was attacked with a cracker in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, PSP workers were killed in their office and now former parliamentarian Raza Ali Abdi has been killed. “This shows that the disbursed terrorists were getting organized once again and we are dwindling our thumbs,” he said and directed IG police to improve performance of the police.

He further said that there was no political interference in the police affairs and being In-charge Minister of the Home Department, he has made the police department as an independent organistaion, despite the fact results were disturbing and painful.

He said that out of six three incidents have happened in South district, therefore South police have to be more vigilant and active. “I want you to conduct security audit of the city and strengthen security at the vulnerable points,” he said and directed the IG police to keep him posting day to day reports on law & order situation in the province in general and in the city in particular.

Briefing the chief minister on the incident of Ali Raza Abdi, DIG South Javed Odho told the chief minister that five cartridges have been found from the spot where Ali Raza Abdi was shot dead. The cartridges were sent for forensic test and the report has revealed that the pistol has been used in some other incidents which were already under investigation.

He said that the mobile phone of Raza Ali Abdi has been taken into custody and was being decoded so that his messages and calls could be checked for investigation purpose.

The intelligence agencies also briefed the chief minister about the incident and suggested some strict security measures. They also pointed out making and breaking in some parties was also leading to violation.

It was revealed in the meeting that the police and Rangers have made some important arrests and they were sure that some solid clues would be unearthed to arrest the killers of Ali Raza Abdi. At this the chief minister categorically said just he wanted the arrest of the killers not the clues. “This [terrorist activities] is emerging again and I won’t allow this because we all, the ruling party, the people of the city, the police, rangers and other law enforcement agencies have rendered lot sacrifices for the peace in Karachi and this peace is dear to me like every one of you, therefore this must be made sustainable” he said. “I want you to arrest the killers and report me,” the chief minister told the provincial police.

It was pointed in the meeting that some hate speeches were being delivered from London through which workers of a party were being instigated for killing their opponents. At this the chief minister directed Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah to talk to the Foreign office in Islamabad to raise the issue with the British embassy. “This is unacceptable must be stopped through diplomatic efforts,” he said.

The CM also directed IG Police Dr Kaleem Imam to start recruitment of policemen purely on merit. “Last time we had made recruitments in which HR people of Pakistan Army were also included,” he said and gave him [IG police] go ahead for starting the process.

The chief minister directed the chief secretary to expedite the procedure of Safe city project and also directed him to implement the decision of installation of tracker in motor cycles and number plates at its front side.

The meeting decided to keep an eye on the movement of the culprits released from the jails during last two months.