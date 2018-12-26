ECP announces by-election schedule for PK-30, Mansehra

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced the schedule of a by-election in PK-30 Mansehra-I.



According to the commission, the by-election will be held on February 26 while the date for filling of nomination papers with the Returning Officer by the candidates will be from December 29 to January 1st.

The date for publication of names of the nominated candidates will be January 2 while the last date for scrutiny of nomination papers by the Returning Officer will be January 7.

The last date for filing of appeals against decisions of the Returning Officer rejecting or accepting the nomination papers will be January 11. The last date for deciding of appeals by the Appellate Tribunal will be January 15.

The date for publication of revised lists of candidates will be January 16 while the last date for withdrawal of candidature and publication of revised list of candidates will be January 17.

The date for allotment of election symbol to contesting candidates will be January 18. APP