close
Wed Dec 26, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
December 26, 2018

Pakistan, Russia foreign ministers discuss Afghan peace process in Moscow

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Dec, 18

MOSCOW:  Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi  held talks  with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow on Wednesday. 

Bilateral relations and regional situation especially progress on Afghan peace and reconciliation process came under discussion during the talks.

Shah Mehmood Qurshi embarked on  tour of regional countries on Monday including Afghanistan, Iran and China and arrived in Moscow at the final leg of the visit .

FM Qureshi arrived in Moscow on Wednesday

The US decision to pull nearly half its troops from restive Afghanistan was high on the agenda at a meeting between the Pakistani and Chinese foreign ministers on Tuesday.

As China looks to expand its role as a peace broker in South Asia, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi met with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi during an official visit to Beijing.

Pakistan Foreign Minister with Chinese counterpart 

"The two sides agreed that a military means cannot solve the Afghan issue, and that promoting a political solution focused on reconciliation is the only realistic and feasible way," Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a regular press briefing.

Latest News

More From Pakistan