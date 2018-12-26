Pakistan, Russia foreign ministers discuss Afghan peace process in Moscow

MOSCOW: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi held talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow on Wednesday.



Bilateral relations and regional situation especially progress on Afghan peace and reconciliation process came under discussion during the talks.

Shah Mehmood Qurshi embarked on tour of regional countries on Monday including Afghanistan, Iran and China and arrived in Moscow at the final leg of the visit .



The US decision to pull nearly half its troops from restive Afghanistan was high on the agenda at a meeting between the Pakistani and Chinese foreign ministers on Tuesday.

As China looks to expand its role as a peace broker in South Asia, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi met with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi during an official visit to Beijing.



"The two sides agreed that a military means cannot solve the Afghan issue, and that promoting a political solution focused on reconciliation is the only realistic and feasible way," Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a regular press briefing.