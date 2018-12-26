Murder of Ali Raza Abidi conspiracy against peace: Asif Zardari

ISLAMABAD: President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday said that murder of former Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Ali Raza Abidi was a conspiracy against peace.



Expressing deep grief and sorrow over the death Abidi, Asif Zardari directed the provincial government of Sindh to nab the culprits as soon as possible and to unearth the conspiracy.

He also prayed may Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with equanimity.