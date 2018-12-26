Ali Raza Abidi laid to rest amid tears

KARACHI: Slain former MQM-P MNA Ali Raza Abidi was laid to rest in DHA graveyard on Wednesday amid tears in presence of a large number of people and party leaders.



Abidi’s funeral prayers were offered at the Imam Bargah Yasrab in DHA Karachi. Sindh Govornor Imran Ismail and Federal Minister Ali Zaidi were also present.

He was shot dead on Tuesday night in Karachi by unidentified armed persons.

SSP South Pir Mohammad Shah said the shooting incident took place outside the residence of the former lawmaker in Defense's Khayaban-e-Ghazi neighbourhood.

Unknown assailants shot Abidi as soon as disembarked from his vehicle.

The former lawmaker was shifted to PNS Shifa Hospital, where he was pronounced dead after some time.

Abidi, who had been affiliated with Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), had resigned from basic membership of the party in September citing "personal reasons".

"This is to bring to your attention that I will not be able to continue participation with MQM Pakistan due to personal reasons," he had said in his resignation letter to MQM-P Convenor Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.

Syed Ali Raza Abidi was a famous politician and elected as a Member National Assembly, from June 2013 to May 2018.

The former MQM leader was a well-educated politician and did his immediate schooling from Karachi St. Patrick School.

He got his B.com degree from DHA Degree College and I.com degree from S.M Commerce College.

Then he went to states to complete his marketing degree from Boston University.

Ali Raza Abidi had plenty of experience in marketing sector and was the CEO of Akhlaq enterprises.