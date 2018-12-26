Minor quake jolts parts of Balochistan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
QUETTA: A 3.1 magnitude earthquake struck Sibbi and adjacent areas of Balochistan on Wednesday, according to Geo News.
The epicenter was 102 kilometer south-east of Sibbi at the dept of 40 kilometers, the TV channel reported.
District Sibi is located some 11 kilometers from provincial capital Quetta.
QUETTA: A 3.1 magnitude earthquake struck Sibbi and adjacent areas of Balochistan on Wednesday, according to Geo News.
The epicenter was 102 kilometer south-east of Sibbi at the dept of 40 kilometers, the TV channel reported.
District Sibi is located some 11 kilometers from provincial capital Quetta.