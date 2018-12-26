close
Wed Dec 26, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
December 26, 2018

Minor quake jolts parts of Balochistan

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Dec, 18

QUETTA: A 3.1  magnitude earthquake struck Sibbi and adjacent areas of Balochistan on Wednesday, according to Geo News.

The epicenter was  102 kilometer south-east of  Sibbi at the dept of 40 kilometers, the TV channel reported. 

District Sibi  is located some 11 kilometers from provincial capital Quetta.

