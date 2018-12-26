Ali Raza Abidi murder: What we know so far

KARACHI: Former Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) lawmaker Ali Raza Abidi was shot dead outside his house in Defence area of the city on Tuesday.

As the reports of the high profile murder surfaced, panic gripped the city which has seen a relative calm following Rangers led operation against criminal elements was launched.

Investigation

SSP Peer Muhammad Shah said police have taken into custody a guard deployed at Abidi's house.

He said after seeing the gunman attack Abidi, Qadeer went inside and asked for a weapon.

But instead of retaliating, the guard chose to retreat, according to the SSP.

He said the police were investigating the case from every angle . "We are also trying to ascertain the motive behind the assassination," he said.

The police official said firing took place after the gate of Ali Raza Abidi' house had been opened.

CCTV footage



After launching investigation, police have acquired CCTV footage of the attack.



The footage showed two men riding a motorcycle chasing the former MQM leader Ali Raza Abidi and one of them spraying the former MNA with bullets outside his house.

The footage run by TV channels showed that a man who was riding pillion getting off the two-wheeler and running away after targeting Abidi.

Gate of Abidi's house could also be seen opening and a man looking out as the gunman opened fire.

MQM

Ali Raza Abidi was a former Member of the National Assembly and remained associated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM).

He contested election from Karachi against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the July 2018 general election.

MQM leaders visited his house after the reports of his murder emerged on social and mainstream media.



