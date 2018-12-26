close
Wed Dec 26, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
December 26, 2018

Ali Raza Abidi murder: What we know so far

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Dec, 18

KARACHI:  Former Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) lawmaker Ali Raza Abidi was shot dead outside  his house in Defence area of the city on Tuesday.

As the reports of the high profile murder surfaced, panic  gripped the city  which has seen a relative calm following Rangers led operation against criminal elements was launched.

Investigation 

SSP Peer  Muhammad Shah said police have  taken into custody a guard deployed  at Abidi's house.

He said after seeing the gunman attack Abidi, Qadeer    went inside  and asked for a weapon. 

But instead of retaliating, the guard  chose to retreat, according to the SSP.  

He said the police were  investigating the case from every angle . "We are also trying to ascertain the motive behind the assassination," he said. 

The police official said firing took place after the gate of Ali Raza Abidi' house had been opened. 

CCTV footage 

After launching investigation, police have acquired  CCTV footage of the attack.

The footage showed two men riding a motorcycle chasing the former MQM leader Ali Raza Abidi and one of them spraying the former MNA with bullets outside his house. 

The footage run by TV channels showed that a man who was riding pillion getting off the two-wheeler and running away after targeting Abidi.

Gate of Abidi's house could also be seen opening and a man looking out as the gunman opened fire.

MQM

Ali Raza Abidi was a former Member of the National Assembly and remained associated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM).

He contested election from Karachi against  Prime Minister Imran Khan  in the  July 2018 general election. 

MQM leaders visited his house after the reports of his murder emerged  on social and mainstream media.


